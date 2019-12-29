Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.84. 240,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Consol Energy has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEIX. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

