Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CMCM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 173,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

