Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Declines By 17.6%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 379,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.51.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 88,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $846.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.70. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 104.40%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

