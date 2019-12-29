Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Plans $0.23 Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE SSD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. 188,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,898. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $85.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

