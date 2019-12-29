John Wiley & Sons Inc (NASDAQ:JW/A) Plans $0.34 Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NASDAQ:JW/A) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of JW/A stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 131,829 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals; and related content and services. It also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the Web through the Literatum platform.

