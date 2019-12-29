IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

IOFB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

