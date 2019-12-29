Winpak Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Winpak stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,181. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$40.64 and a 12-month high of C$49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.63.
Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Winpak Company Profile
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.
