ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of ESE remained flat at $$91.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

