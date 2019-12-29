American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

AMH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 570,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,946. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

