Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 268,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.
Wolverine World Wide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
