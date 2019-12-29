Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 268,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

