Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.75. 279,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

