wave edu coin Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $291,244.00 and approximately $4,825.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitUBU. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

wave edu coin Token Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,973,923 tokens. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

wave edu coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitUBU. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.