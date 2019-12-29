ThoreNext Price Up 2.5% This Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00075097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market cap of $121.03 million and $202,851.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.