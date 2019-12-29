INLOCK (ILK) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One INLOCK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INLOCK has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. INLOCK has a market cap of $1.94 million and $13,540.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

INLOCK Token Profile

ILK is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,267,645,847 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

