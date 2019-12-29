Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.47. Stryker posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $210.55. 1,057,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

