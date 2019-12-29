Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGND. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

LGND traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.86. The stock had a trading volume of 249,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $144.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,542,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,604 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 897,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 896,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

