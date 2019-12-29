SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) & Portland General Electric (OTCMKTS:POR) Head to Head Comparison

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SSE PLC/S and Portland General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE PLC/S $9.55 billion 2.10 $1.85 billion $0.87 21.99 Portland General Electric $1.99 billion 2.49 $212.00 million $2.37 23.43

SSE PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. SSE PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SSE PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SSE PLC/S and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE PLC/S 0 5 2 0 2.29 Portland General Electric 0 1 1 0 2.50

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Portland General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than SSE PLC/S.

Dividends

SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SSE PLC/S pays out 190.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portland General Electric pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SSE PLC/S and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 9.62% 7.95% 2.51%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats SSE PLC/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

