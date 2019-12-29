Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.89. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.75. 3,432,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $123.07 and a 12-month high of $147.84. The firm has a market cap of $383.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

