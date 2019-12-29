Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $964.39 Million

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post $964.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $961.96 million to $967.20 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $911.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.07. 406,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,121. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

