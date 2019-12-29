$0.85 EPS Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.07. 406,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

