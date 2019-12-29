Analysts Expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,747.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,086.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $10,509,120. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,332,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,351,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 97.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,874,000 after purchasing an additional 524,216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 601,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.32. 59,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $223.28.

BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

