CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Up 21.7% in December

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

CRA International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 41,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $413.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. CRA International has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.48 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRA International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CRA International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in CRA International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CRA International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRA International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

