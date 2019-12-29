Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expands By 21.3%

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 752,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.57.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,019,000 after buying an additional 114,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,247,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,538,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $186.72 and a fifty-two week high of $260.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.