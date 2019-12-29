Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 28th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 33.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 2,701,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.49. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $27,090,653.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

