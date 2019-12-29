Short Interest in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Grows By 22.2%

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 826,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 185,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 590.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4,396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

