Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 348.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $219,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 355,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE TXT traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $44.36. 978,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,999. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Textron’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.