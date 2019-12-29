Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 307,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of CMLS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $38,574.62. Also, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,472 shares of company stock worth $1,002,386. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 87,927 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

