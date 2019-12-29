Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,530,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 15,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. 3,950,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.