Short Interest in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Grows By 22.1%

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 28th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SYX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 32,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,510. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $962.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Systemax alerts:

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,675 shares of company stock worth $1,191,875. Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 1,205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.