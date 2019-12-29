Short Interest in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Grows By 22.1%

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 28th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SYX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 32,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,510. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $962.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 1,205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on SYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
