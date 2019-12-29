Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.
Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.