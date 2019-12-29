Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.599 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

UFS traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.36. 22,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. Domtar has a 52-week low of C$42.23 and a 52-week high of C$70.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.92.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.8519743 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.