Wabash National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.44. 272,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,052. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.03 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

