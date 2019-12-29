Colliers International Group Inc Announces Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

CIGI stock traded down C$1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching C$101.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,382. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.15. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$71.01 and a twelve month high of C$103.38.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

