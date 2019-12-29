Colliers International Group Inc Announces Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
CIGI stock traded down C$1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching C$101.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,382. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.15. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$71.01 and a twelve month high of C$103.38.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
