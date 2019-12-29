Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$52.46. The company had a trading volume of 110,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$43.06 and a 12 month high of C$54.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.50.
In other news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
