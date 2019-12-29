Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BDT stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$8.20. The firm has a market cap of $295.92 million and a PE ratio of 38.67.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$378.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$431.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDT. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.