Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf (TSE:VUN) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf (TSE:VUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2295 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TSE:VUN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$58.60. 23,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.97. Vanguard Us Total Market Idx Unt Etf has a 52-week low of C$45.71 and a 52-week high of C$58.98.

