Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0176 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of CSQ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.71. 261,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $13.84.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
