$59.06 Million in Sales Expected for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report sales of $59.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.27 million and the highest is $60.42 million. Irhythm Technologies posted sales of $43.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $213.71 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $280.18 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $289.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 488,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 310,026 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 2,087.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after buying an additional 269,902 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,672. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

