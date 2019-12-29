$532.97 Million in Sales Expected for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to report $532.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $580.30 million. Arch Coal reported sales of $650.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Eaves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $125,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,370.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,330 shares of company stock worth $352,425 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 2,710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,540 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 610,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,482,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 564,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000.

NYSE ARCH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $71.44. 84,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $101.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

