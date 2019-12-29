Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.33. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Oppenheimer cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar bought 4,900 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,615 shares of company stock valued at $322,452. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,656,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 381,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

