BiblePay (BBP) Trading 17% Lower This Week

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $285,285.00 and approximately $3,894.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,927,558,113 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

