Quant (QNT) Price Hits $3.54 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00047605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market capitalization of $42.72 million and $1.65 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00339290 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013491 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003462 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015122 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

