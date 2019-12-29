$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies also reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 1,109,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,725. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder acquired 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,615 shares of company stock valued at $322,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

