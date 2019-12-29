PENG Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. PENG has a market capitalization of $275,544.00 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PENG has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,161,298,865 coins and its circulating supply is 6,772,672,202 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

