Analysts Anticipate Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bank Of Princeton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. 4,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,158. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $208.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.