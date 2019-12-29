Zacks: VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VirTra Systems an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get VirTra Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of VTSI stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 74,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,747. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.03. VirTra Systems has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.97% of VirTra Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VirTra Systems (VTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.