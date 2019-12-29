Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.55 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura increased their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 1,640,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Altice USA by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 913,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.