Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 928,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 749,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. 247,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $313.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

