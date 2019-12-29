Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 28th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,002. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20,530.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 92.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.