Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.49. Vale shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 946,043 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Vale by 7.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Vale by 14.1% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 179,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vale by 232.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vale by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,738,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

